United Internet (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $49.40

United Internet AG (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $49.40 and last traded at $49.40, with a volume of 100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.54.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.58.

United Internet Company Profile (OTCMKTS:UDIRF)

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. It operates through four segment: Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications. The company offers broadband and mobile access products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, video-on-demand, or IPTV; and data and network solutions for small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as infrastructure services for large corporations.

