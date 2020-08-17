United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,380,000 shares, an increase of 12.3% from the January 15th total of 2,120,000 shares. Approximately 5.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 408,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.8 days.

UTHR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price objective (up from $243.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on United Therapeutics from $85.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on United Therapeutics from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on United Therapeutics from $129.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, BidaskClub cut United Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. United Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.67.

In other news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.91, for a total transaction of $1,159,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,140 shares in the company, valued at $1,175,327.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Judy D. Olian sold 4,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total value of $563,569.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,110.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 239,110 shares of company stock valued at $28,491,296. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 696.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in United Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 139.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 321 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 198.3% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in United Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $69,000. 97.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UTHR traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $110.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,881. United Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $75.58 and a 12 month high of $127.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 7.08 and a current ratio of 7.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $116.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.61.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41. The company had revenue of $362.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.97 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 30.04%. United Therapeutics’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.63 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

