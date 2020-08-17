Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) Sets New 1-Year High at $64.11

Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $64.11 and last traded at $63.58, with a volume of 1762 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.79.

Several research firms have recently commented on UFPI. BidaskClub raised shares of Universal Forest Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Universal Forest Products from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Universal Forest Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Universal Forest Products from $58.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Universal Forest Products from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Universal Forest Products presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.62.

Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.45. Universal Forest Products had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Universal Forest Products, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Universal Forest Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.18%.

In other Universal Forest Products news, COO Patrick M. Webster sold 12,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $584,725.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 256,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,163,515. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Allen T. Peters sold 3,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.54, for a total transaction of $242,529.14. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 127,224 shares in the company, valued at $7,829,364.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,908 shares of company stock worth $1,367,687 over the last 90 days. 3.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Forest Products by 0.4% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 64,297 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Forest Products by 1.5% during the first quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 19,895 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank raised its holdings in shares of Universal Forest Products by 2.6% during the first quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 20,625 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Forest Products by 8.8% during the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 7,728 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Forest Products during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

Universal Forest Products Company Profile (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Universal Forest Products, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

