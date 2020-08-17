Uptrennd Price Tops $0.0347 on Major Exchanges (1UP)

Uptrennd (CURRENCY:1UP) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 17th. In the last week, Uptrennd has traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar. Uptrennd has a market capitalization of $5.69 million and approximately $419,354.00 worth of Uptrennd was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Uptrennd token can now be bought for approximately $0.0347 or 0.00000283 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Altilly and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $86.18 or 0.00702239 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00026413 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 59.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.09 or 0.00448959 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008128 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000664 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000041 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00007726 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0868 or 0.00000708 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00005127 BTC.

Uptrennd Token Profile

1UP is a token. Uptrennd’s total supply is 995,554,318 tokens and its circulating supply is 164,190,618 tokens. Uptrennd’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Uptrennd’s official website is www.uptrennd.com.

Uptrennd Token Trading

Uptrennd can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Altilly and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uptrennd directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uptrennd should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uptrennd using one of the exchanges listed above.

