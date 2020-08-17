US Bancorp DE Sells 11,983 Shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

US Bancorp DE lessened its position in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 370,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,983 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.11% of Kimberly Clark worth $52,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Kimberly Clark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,743,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kimberly Clark by 96.9% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 815,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,287,000 after purchasing an additional 401,292 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. grew its position in Kimberly Clark by 3,178.8% during the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 357,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 346,237 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Kimberly Clark by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,672,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,841,000 after purchasing an additional 285,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Kimberly Clark by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 991,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,758,000 after purchasing an additional 261,621 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly Clark alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on KMB. TheStreet raised shares of Kimberly Clark from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $149.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.10.

Shares of KMB traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $158.28. The stock had a trading volume of 20,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,925,338. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $147.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.19. Kimberly Clark Corp has a fifty-two week low of $110.66 and a fifty-two week high of $160.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.50.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 1,319.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.12%.

In other Kimberly Clark news, insider Aaron Powell sold 8,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.38, for a total transaction of $1,311,404.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,707 shares in the company, valued at $1,318,065.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 11,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $1,733,820.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,626,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About Kimberly Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

Featured Article: Do Tariffs Work?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.