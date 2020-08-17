US Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) Hits New 12-Month High at $11.34

US Xpress Enterprises Inc (NYSE:USX) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.34 and last traded at $11.20, with a volume of 5778 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.98.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on US Xpress Enterprises from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. BofA Securities upgraded shares of US Xpress Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine downgraded US Xpress Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Bank of America upgraded US Xpress Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered US Xpress Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $528.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.75 and a beta of 2.34.

US Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $422.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.27 million. US Xpress Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 0.62%. As a group, analysts forecast that US Xpress Enterprises Inc will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Lisa M. Pate sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Lisa M. Pate sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total transaction of $611,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 96,331 shares of company stock valued at $427,468 and sold 140,000 shares valued at $951,800. Company insiders own 29.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. THB Asset Management bought a new stake in US Xpress Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at $2,859,000. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC boosted its stake in shares of US Xpress Enterprises by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 3,338,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,150,000 after acquiring an additional 824,923 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of US Xpress Enterprises by 370.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 434,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,602,000 after acquiring an additional 341,873 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new stake in US Xpress Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,685,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in US Xpress Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at $313,000. 35.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

US Xpress Enterprises Company Profile (NYSE:USX)

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.

