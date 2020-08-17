USA Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:USAT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

USA Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:USAT) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 605,300 shares, a drop of 12.7% from the March 31st total of 693,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 293,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

USAT has been the subject of several research reports. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of USA Technologies in a research note on Sunday, July 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of USA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of USA Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded USA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.40.

Shares of OTCMKTS:USAT traded up $0.39 on Monday, reaching $7.60. 146,733 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,357. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. USA Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $9.25.

USA Technologies (OTCMKTS:USAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 24th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.08). USA Technologies had a negative net margin of 22.48% and a negative return on equity of 25.53%. The business had revenue of $43.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 million. Equities analysts anticipate that USA Technologies will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

About USA Technologies

USA Technologies, Inc provides wireless networking, cashless transactions, asset monitoring, and other value-added services in the United States and internationally. It designs and markets systems and solutions that facilitate electronic payment options, as well as telemetry and machine-to-machine (M2M) services.

