USA Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:USAT) Short Interest Down 19.3% in May

USA Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:USAT) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 521,100 shares, a decline of 19.3% from the April 30th total of 645,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 147,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on USAT shares. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of USA Technologies in a report on Sunday, July 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of USA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of USA Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of USA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.40.

Shares of USA Technologies stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.60. 146,733 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,357. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.12. USA Technologies has a 1 year low of $3.80 and a 1 year high of $9.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

USA Technologies (OTCMKTS:USAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The technology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.08). USA Technologies had a negative net margin of 22.48% and a negative return on equity of 25.53%. The business had revenue of $43.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that USA Technologies will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

USA Technologies Company Profile

USA Technologies, Inc provides wireless networking, cashless transactions, asset monitoring, and other value-added services in the United States and internationally. It designs and markets systems and solutions that facilitate electronic payment options, as well as telemetry and machine-to-machine (M2M) services.

