USA Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:USAT) Short Interest Update

USA Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:USAT) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 943,400 shares, a decrease of 16.0% from the January 31st total of 1,123,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 220,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of USA Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of USA Technologies in a report on Sunday, July 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised USA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised USA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. USA Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.40.

Shares of OTCMKTS USAT traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.60. The company had a trading volume of 146,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,357. USA Technologies has a 12 month low of $3.80 and a 12 month high of $9.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

USA Technologies (OTCMKTS:USAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 24th. The technology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.08). USA Technologies had a negative return on equity of 25.53% and a negative net margin of 22.48%. The firm had revenue of $43.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 million. On average, research analysts forecast that USA Technologies will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

USA Technologies, Inc provides wireless networking, cashless transactions, asset monitoring, and other value-added services in the United States and internationally. It designs and markets systems and solutions that facilitate electronic payment options, as well as telemetry and machine-to-machine (M2M) services.

