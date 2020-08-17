USA Truck (USAK) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

USA Truck (NASDAQ: USAK) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/14/2020 – USA Truck was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “USA Truck, Inc. is engaged in the transportation of general commodity freight in interstate and foreign commerce. They hold authority to transport and does transport freight between all points in the continental United States, other than intrastate, and between all points in the U.S., and the Canadian provinces of Ontario and Quebec. “

8/13/2020 – USA Truck was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “USA Truck, Inc. is engaged in the transportation of general commodity freight in interstate and foreign commerce. They hold authority to transport and does transport freight between all points in the continental United States, other than intrastate, and between all points in the U.S., and the Canadian provinces of Ontario and Quebec. “

8/7/2020 – USA Truck was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “USA Truck, Inc. is engaged in the transportation of general commodity freight in interstate and foreign commerce. They hold authority to transport and does transport freight between all points in the continental United States, other than intrastate, and between all points in the U.S., and the Canadian provinces of Ontario and Quebec. “

8/6/2020 – USA Truck was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “USA Truck, Inc. is engaged in the transportation of general commodity freight in interstate and foreign commerce. They hold authority to transport and does transport freight between all points in the continental United States, other than intrastate, and between all points in the U.S., and the Canadian provinces of Ontario and Quebec. “

7/28/2020 – USA Truck was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/28/2020 – USA Truck had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of USAK stock traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.04. The company had a trading volume of 157,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,719. USA Truck, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.36 and a 12 month high of $12.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 2.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.98 and its 200 day moving average is $6.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94.

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $123.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.40 million. USA Truck had a negative return on equity of 10.69% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that USA Truck, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other USA Truck news, EVP Timothy W. Guin purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.31 per share, for a total transaction of $63,100.00. Also, Director Robert E. Creager purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.31 per share, for a total transaction of $37,860.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 17,500 shares of company stock worth $110,425. 8.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its holdings in USA Truck by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 602,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after buying an additional 186,993 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in USA Truck by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 128,235 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 51,187 shares in the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in USA Truck by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 51,832 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in USA Truck by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 42,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 6,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new position in USA Truck during the 2nd quarter worth $302,000. 49.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USA Truck, Inc operates as a truckload carrier in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Trucking and USAT Logistics. The Trucking segment offers truckload motor carrier services as a medium to long-haul common and contract carrier; and dedicated freight services.

