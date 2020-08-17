USDK (USDK) 1-Day Volume Reaches $23.58 Million

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. Over the last seven days, USDK has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. One USDK token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00008130 BTC on major exchanges including Coinall, OKEx and OKCoin. USDK has a total market cap of $28.55 million and $23.58 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008155 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00140375 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $231.37 or 0.01884068 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.43 or 0.00190823 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000936 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000259 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00139775 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000163 BTC.

USDK was first traded on June 3rd, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 tokens. The official website for USDK is www.oklink.com. USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink.

USDK can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Coinall and OKCoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDK using one of the exchanges listed above.

