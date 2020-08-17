USDX (USDX) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,208.00

USDX (CURRENCY:USDX) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 17th. USDX has a market cap of $635,163.07 and approximately $1,208.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, USDX has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar. One USDX coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00001371 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002695 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000208 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002329 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded 111.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000193 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000867 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000166 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000172 BTC.

USDX Profile

USDX (USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,768,685 coins. The official message board for USDX is medium.com/@USDXWallet. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. USDX’s official website is usdx.cash.

USDX Coin Trading

USDX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDX using one of the exchanges listed above.

