USINAS SIDERURG/S (OTCMKTS:USNZY) Short Interest Up 13.6% in January

USINAS SIDERURG/S (OTCMKTS:USNZY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 166,800 shares, a growth of 13.6% from the January 15th total of 146,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 134,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

USNZY stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,145. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.35. The stock has a market cap of $791.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.76 and a beta of 1.99. USINAS SIDERURG/S has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $2.66.

Several research firms have commented on USNZY. ValuEngine raised shares of USINAS SIDERURG/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut USINAS SIDERURG/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised USINAS SIDERURG/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th.

USINAS SIDERURG/S Company Profile

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais SA manufactures and markets flat steel products in Brazil and internationally. The company's products include heavy plates, sincron, hot rolled coils, thin sheets, cold rolled steel products, and hot-dip galvanized and electrogalvanized coils and sheets. The company serves appliance, agricultural and highway machinery, construction and infrastructure, energy, shipbuilding, automotive, and distribution markets.

