V-ID (VIDT) Trading Up 65.5% This Week

V-ID (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 17th. One V-ID token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00008325 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and LATOKEN. V-ID has a market capitalization of $45.71 million and approximately $8.26 million worth of V-ID was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, V-ID has traded up 65.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001391 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00039154 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00004709 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $683.70 or 0.05567455 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002795 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004088 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00047858 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00014478 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003157 BTC.

About V-ID

V-ID (VIDT) is a token. It was first traded on August 18th, 2018. V-ID’s total supply is 57,563,931 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,317,527 tokens. V-ID’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain. V-ID’s official message board is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6. The Reddit community for V-ID is /r/VIDT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. V-ID’s official website is about.v-id.org.

Buying and Selling V-ID

V-ID can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as V-ID directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade V-ID should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy V-ID using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

