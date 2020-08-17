Vaisala Oyj (OTCMKTS:UNIEF) Short Interest Update

Vaisala Oyj (OTCMKTS:UNIEF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 468,300 shares, a drop of 15.0% from the April 30th total of 550,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,170.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS UNIEF remained flat at $$5.73 during mid-day trading on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.80. Vaisala Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $9.12.

UNIEF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities upgraded Vaisala Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Vaisala Oyj from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd.

Vaisala Oyj Company Profile

