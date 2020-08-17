Valens GroWorks Corp. (OTCMKTS:VLNCF) Short Interest Up 30.9% in June

Valens GroWorks Corp. (OTCMKTS:VLNCF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 128,400 shares, a growth of 30.9% from the May 31st total of 98,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 414,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of analysts have commented on VLNCF shares. Raymond James downgraded Valens GroWorks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on shares of Valens GroWorks in a research report on Thursday, July 16th.

Valens GroWorks stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,008. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.63. Valens GroWorks has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $3.15.

About Valens GroWorks

Valens GroWorks Corp., engages in development and manufacturing of cannabinoid based products. The company operates through Cannabis Operations and Analytical Testing segments. The Cannabis Operation segment provides extraction, post processing, and white label manufacturing under the standard processing and standard cultivation license issued by Health Canada.

