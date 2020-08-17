Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU) Short Interest Update

Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a growth of 45.7% from the June 15th total of 9,200 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:VALU traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $28.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,058. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $277.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47 and a beta of -0.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.65. Value Line has a one year low of $18.40 and a one year high of $36.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, July 27th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Value Line from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VALU. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Value Line during the 4th quarter valued at $617,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Value Line by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 3,975 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in Value Line by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 18,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Value Line by 381.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Value Line by 109.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares during the period. 7.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Value Line

Value Line, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications primarily in the United States. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), options, and convertible securities.

