Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB) Short Interest Up 17.7% in May

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 97,900 shares, an increase of 17.7% from the May 14th total of 83,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 352,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NASDAQ VWOB traded down $0.49 on Monday, reaching $80.39. 5,524 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,268. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.57. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $60.02 and a 12 month high of $83.37.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.278 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%.

