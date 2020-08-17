Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Stock Holdings Lifted by MBM Wealth Consultants LLC

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,267 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises 5.6% of MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $7,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Frontier Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $797,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,308,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 829,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,675,000 after acquiring an additional 146,023 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 171,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VYM traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $83.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,684,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,216,725. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.44. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $60.07 and a 52 week high of $94.86.

