Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Hits New 1-Year High at $157.05

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $157.05 and last traded at $157.05, with a volume of 330 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $156.33.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.20.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VV. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 689.8% during the first quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 13,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 11,699 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 272.8% during the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 19,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerson Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 232.4% during the first quarter. Emerson Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,907,000 after acquiring an additional 52,587 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:VV)

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

