Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Stock Position Decreased by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,656,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 392,053 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 2.19% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $379,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VV. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 50.7% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV traded up $0.73 during trading on Monday, reaching $157.06. The stock had a trading volume of 285,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,540. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $100.90 and a 52 week high of $157.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $148.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.20.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Story: Backdoor Roth IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.