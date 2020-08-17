Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) Short Interest Down 14.3% in May

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,600 shares, a decline of 14.3% from the April 30th total of 39,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 210,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HCR Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 31.0% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $46,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $70,000.

Shares of VONG traded up $1.96 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $219.96. 444 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,340. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $206.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.92. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $131.88 and a 1-year high of $219.83.

