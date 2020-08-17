Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 70,700 shares, a drop of 31.6% from the June 15th total of 103,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 150,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

NASDAQ:VONG traded up $1.96 on Monday, reaching $219.96. 444 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,340. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $131.88 and a 52 week high of $219.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.92.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 182.8% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 4,779 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,229,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,690,000 after purchasing an additional 22,407 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $19,732,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the period.

Recommended Story: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.