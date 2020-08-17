Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 46,900 shares, a drop of 32.1% from the June 15th total of 69,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 186,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NASDAQ VONV traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $106.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 304 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,541. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.12. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a fifty-two week low of $73.92 and a fifty-two week high of $121.82.

