Vanguard Russell 2000 (NASDAQ:VTWO) Short Interest Up 15.3% in January

Vanguard Russell 2000 (NASDAQ:VTWO) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 735,900 shares, an increase of 15.3% from the January 15th total of 638,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 212,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ VTWO traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $126.53. The company had a trading volume of 50,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,364. Vanguard Russell 2000 has a 52 week low of $76.92 and a 52 week high of $136.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $117.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 by 124.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter.

