Vanguard Russell 2000 (NASDAQ:VTWO) Short Interest Up 49.0% in June

Vanguard Russell 2000 (NASDAQ:VTWO) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 533,300 shares, a growth of 49.0% from the June 15th total of 357,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 278,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Vanguard Russell 2000 stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $126.53. The stock had a trading volume of 50,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,364. Vanguard Russell 2000 has a 12 month low of $76.92 and a 12 month high of $136.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $117.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 during the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 during the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 by 124.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter.

Featured Article: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.