Vanguard Russell 2000 (NASDAQ:VTWO) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Russell 2000 (NASDAQ:VTWO) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 203,700 shares, a growth of 18.6% from the May 14th total of 171,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 585,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 531,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,375,000 after purchasing an additional 77,936 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 during the 2nd quarter valued at $701,000. Cpwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 3,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 331,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,231,000 after purchasing an additional 88,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 during the 2nd quarter valued at $591,000.

Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $126.53. 50,299 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 367,364. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.83. Vanguard Russell 2000 has a 52 week low of $76.92 and a 52 week high of $136.80.

