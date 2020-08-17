Vanguard Russell 3000 (NASDAQ:VTHR) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Russell 3000 (NASDAQ:VTHR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a growth of 45.5% from the May 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of VTHR traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $152.69. The company had a trading volume of 5,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,186. Vanguard Russell 3000 has a 52-week low of $97.77 and a 52-week high of $154.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $145.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.08.

