Vape Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:VAPE) Short Interest Update

Vape Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:VAPE) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 435,200 shares, a drop of 29.3% from the May 31st total of 615,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,603,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:VAPE traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,023,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,111,312. Vape has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.00.

Get Vape alerts:

About Vape

Vape Holdings, Inc does not have significant operations. Previously, the company was engaged in design, marketing, and distribution of ceramic vaporization products. Vape Holdings, Inc is based in Agoura Hills, California.

Featured Story: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for Vape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.