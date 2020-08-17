Varta AG (OTCMKTS:VARGF) Short Interest Update

Varta AG (OTCMKTS:VARGF) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,362,400 shares, a growth of 28.8% from the May 14th total of 1,057,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of Varta stock remained flat at $$120.00 during trading on Monday. 5 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192. Varta has a 1-year low of $68.40 and a 1-year high of $120.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.08.

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, produces, and sells microbatteries and energy storage solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Microbatteries and Power & Energy. The Microbatteries segment offers zinc-air batteries for use in hearing aid devices; lithium-ion battery solutions for wireless headphones, and other wearable applications, as well as for electrical devices, including Bluetooth headsets and medical devices for measuring high blood pressure, blood sugar, and other bodily functions; and rechargeable battery solutions for use in applications, such as servers, car keys, alarm systems and smart meters, and others for industrial and original equipment manufacturers.

