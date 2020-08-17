Vaso Corp (OTCMKTS:VASO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Vaso Corp (OTCMKTS:VASO) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a drop of 33.6% from the June 15th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 185,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of VASO stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.02. 194,621 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,903. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.03. Vaso has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.05.

Vaso (OTCMKTS:VASO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.28 million during the quarter. Vaso had a return on equity of 40.81% and a net margin of 1.96%.

Vaso Company Profile

Vaso Corporation operates in the healthcare equipment and information technology industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: IT, Professional Sales Service, and Equipment. The IT segment primarily focuses on healthcare IT and managed network technology services.

