Vaso Corp (OTCMKTS:VASO) Short Interest Down 16.7% in May

Vaso Corp (OTCMKTS:VASO) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,800 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the April 30th total of 58,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 228,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of VASO stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.02. The stock had a trading volume of 194,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,903. Vaso has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Get Vaso alerts:

Vaso (OTCMKTS:VASO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Vaso had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 40.81%. The firm had revenue of $17.28 million for the quarter.

Vaso Company Profile

Vaso Corporation operates in the healthcare equipment and information technology industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: IT, Professional Sales Service, and Equipment. The IT segment primarily focuses on healthcare IT and managed network technology services.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Vaso Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaso and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.