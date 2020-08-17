Velocity Composites (LON:VEL) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Shares of Velocity Composites PLC (LON:VEL) fell 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 17 ($0.22) and last traded at GBX 17 ($0.22), 9,200 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 85% from the average session volume of 60,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 17.01 ($0.22).

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 17.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 21.82. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.76.

Velocity Composites (LON:VEL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 23rd. The company reported GBX (1.70) (($0.02)) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Velocity Composites PLC will post 409.9999695 EPS for the current year.

Velocity Composites Company Profile

Velocity Composites plc manufactures advanced carbon fiber and ancillary material kits for use in the production of aircraft in the United Kingdom. It offers structural material kits, such as ply generation, shape management and configuration control, life management, and cutting and supply service, as well as materials comprising woven fabrics, unidirectional fabrics, impregnated metallic meshes, and film adhesives.

