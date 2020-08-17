Veolia Environnement SA (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Veolia Environnement SA (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, an increase of 41.8% from the May 31st total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 315,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

VEOEY has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Veolia Environnement in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veolia Environnement from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Veolia Environnement in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.33.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VEOEY traded down $0.52 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.58. 31,475 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,809. The company has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.54. Veolia Environnement has a 52 week low of $17.67 and a 52 week high of $32.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.53.

About Veolia Environnement

Veolia Environnement SA designs and provides water, waste, and energy management solutions worldwide. The company is involved in the resource management, production, and delivery of drinking water and industrial process water; collection, treatment, and recycling of wastewater, including the treatment and recovery of waste; and design and construction of treatment and network infrastructure.

