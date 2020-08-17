Verditek (LON:VDTK) Shares Down 7.1%

Verditek PLC (LON:VDTK)’s stock price dropped 7.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 16 ($0.21) and last traded at GBX 16.25 ($0.21), approximately 624,673 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 17.50 ($0.23).

The stock has a market cap of $48.04 million and a P/E ratio of -18.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 12.21 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 5.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.35.

About Verditek (LON:VDTK)

Verditek plc, a clean technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of clean technologies in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and the United States. The company develops technologies in the areas of solar modules, industrial treatment of gases and CO2 capture, air purification, water deodorization, industrial treatment of solids, and zero emission and energy.

