VeriME Price Down 14.7% Over Last 7 Days (VME)

VeriME (CURRENCY:VME) traded 95.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 17th. During the last seven days, VeriME has traded down 14.7% against the dollar. One VeriME token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, CoinBene and IDEX. VeriME has a total market capitalization of $16,517.00 and $145.00 worth of VeriME was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001398 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00039209 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00004731 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $684.51 or 0.05570784 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002891 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004124 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00047956 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00014473 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003166 BTC.

VeriME Profile

VME is a token. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2018. VeriME’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,048,389 tokens. VeriME’s official Twitter account is @VeriME_mobi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for VeriME is medium.com/verime. The Reddit community for VeriME is /r/Verime. VeriME’s official website is www.verime.mobi/home.

Buying and Selling VeriME

VeriME can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, CoinBene and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriME directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriME should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VeriME using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

