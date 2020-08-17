Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) will announce earnings of $0.71 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Verint Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.54 and the highest is $0.85. Verint Systems posted earnings of $0.82 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verint Systems will report full-year earnings of $3.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.78 to $3.53. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $4.29. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Verint Systems.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.16). Verint Systems had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 1.65%. The business had revenue of $287.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VRNT shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Imperial Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

In related news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 1,024 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.98, for a total value of $44,011.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 742,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,918,495.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 1,576 shares of company stock worth $67,733 in the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Verint Systems by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 42,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 21,264 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Verint Systems by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,104 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,636 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Verint Systems during the 1st quarter worth $1,027,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Verint Systems by 124.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 135,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,809,000 after purchasing an additional 75,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA boosted its stake in Verint Systems by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 232,189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,984,000 after purchasing an additional 8,432 shares during the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VRNT traded up $0.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $45.39. 523,554 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 520,745. Verint Systems has a 1 year low of $32.44 and a 1 year high of $59.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.07.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. The company's Customer Engagement Solutions segment offers automated quality management, automated verification, branch surveillance and investigation, case management, chat engagement, coaching/learning, compliance recording, customer communities, desktop and process analytics, and digital feedback solutions.

