Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Acquired by Rathbone Brothers plc

Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 26.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,099 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc owned 0.06% of Verisk Analytics worth $17,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 233.9% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 20,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 14,189 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 319 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Verisk Analytics news, CAO David J. Grover sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.90, for a total transaction of $769,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,095,917.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 16,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.34, for a total value of $2,752,442.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,965,569.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

VRSK stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $189.07. 611,661 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 918,912. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.61 and a 1-year high of $192.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $178.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.45. The firm has a market cap of $30.69 billion, a PE ratio of 60.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.73.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 36.42% and a net margin of 19.12%. The company had revenue of $678.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.66%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Verisk Analytics from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $156.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.64.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

