Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Short Interest Down 16.2% in February

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,630,000 shares, a decrease of 16.2% from the January 31st total of 3,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

In other news, SVP Paul M. Silva sold 860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.03, for a total value of $251,145.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,611,737.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 1,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.28, for a total transaction of $540,141.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,044 shares in the company, valued at $10,308,604.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,204 shares of company stock worth $11,836,329. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,195 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,216 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 131.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,964 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 4,355 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 73,263 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,269,000 after acquiring an additional 25,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRTX stock traded up $5.57 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $272.86. 18,441 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,838,054. The company has a market cap of $70.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $284.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $260.26. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $165.23 and a 1 year high of $306.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.60.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 38.51%. As a group, analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $279.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $298.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $266.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.81.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

