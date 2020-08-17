Veru Inc (NASDAQ:VERU) Short Interest Update

Veru Inc (NASDAQ:VERU) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 304,800 shares, an increase of 41.8% from the May 31st total of 215,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 427,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

VERU traded up $0.10 on Monday, hitting $2.78. 8,119 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 563,396. Veru has a 12 month low of $1.67 and a 12 month high of $4.74. The company has a market cap of $206.75 million, a PE ratio of -18.40 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.14 and its 200-day moving average is $3.46.

Get Veru alerts:

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). Veru had a negative return on equity of 31.14% and a negative net margin of 25.53%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Veru will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VERU. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Veru by 12,842.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 323,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 321,069 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Veru during the first quarter worth about $383,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Veru by 489.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 110,194 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in Veru in the first quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Veru by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 365,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 96,528 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VERU. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Veru in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veru from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 16th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Veru in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Veru from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.33.

Veru Company Profile

Veru Inc operates as an oncology and urology biopharmaceutical company. The company operates through two segments, Commercial, and Research and Development. It offers FC2 Female Condom for unintended pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections, including HIV/AIDS and the Zika virus; and PREBOOST benzocaine medicated individual wipes for the prevention of premature ejaculation.

Read More: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Veru Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veru and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.