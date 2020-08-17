ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Short Interest Up 37.7% in June

ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,110,000 shares, a growth of 37.7% from the May 31st total of 3,710,000 shares. Currently, 8.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 545,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.4 days.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VSAT shares. Barclays upgraded ViaSat from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on ViaSat from $82.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on ViaSat from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of ViaSat in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded ViaSat from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ViaSat currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.33.

Get ViaSat alerts:

Shares of VSAT stock traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $41.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,628. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. ViaSat has a 12-month low of $25.10 and a 12-month high of $81.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,055.00, a PEG ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.30.

ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $530.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.96 million. ViaSat had a negative return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that ViaSat will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other ViaSat news, major shareholder Baupost Group Llc/Ma bought 2,556,891 shares of ViaSat stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.11 per share, with a total value of $100,000,007.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Fpr Partners Llc sold 96,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.27, for a total value of $3,700,402.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of ViaSat by 11.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,178 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of ViaSat by 0.4% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 88,060 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of ViaSat by 0.3% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 128,256 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,921,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in ViaSat by 4.6% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,918 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of ViaSat by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,404 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

ViaSat Company Profile

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight Internet and aviation software services to commercial airlines; and mobile broadband services comprising network management and high-speed Internet connectivity services for customers using airborne, maritime, and ground mobile satellite systems.

Recommended Story: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for ViaSat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViaSat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.