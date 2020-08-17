Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV) Short Interest Update

Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,300,000 shares, an increase of 18.3% from the April 30th total of 10,400,000 shares. Currently, 5.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,690,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days.

Several research firms have weighed in on VIAV. TheStreet upgraded Viavi Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Viavi Solutions from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Viavi Solutions from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Viavi Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price target on Viavi Solutions from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.06.

Viavi Solutions stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.58. 48,369 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,474,109. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 226.37 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.66. Viavi Solutions has a 12 month low of $8.08 and a 12 month high of $16.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.46.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The company had revenue of $266.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Ralph Rondinone sold 2,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $34,542.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,995.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin Christopher Siebert sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total value of $27,214.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $442,499.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Viavi Solutions by 638.3% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 273,610 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after acquiring an additional 236,552 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 192,584 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after buying an additional 9,614 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $236,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 139.9% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 70,609 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 41,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 28,532 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 4,973 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, civil government, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance Products segments.

