Victory Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VCTR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Victory Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VCTR) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,130,000 shares, a growth of 17.0% from the May 14th total of 1,820,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 183,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.6 days.

Shares of VCTR stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.87. 998 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,091. Victory Capital has a 12-month low of $10.18 and a 12-month high of $24.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.12.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. Victory Capital had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 45.36%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Victory Capital will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is a positive change from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Victory Capital’s payout ratio is currently 8.06%.

In related news, Director James B. Hawkes bought 4,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.76 per share, with a total value of $69,407.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,520. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.16% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 83,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 4,724 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 96,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 21,579 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 1,929.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 124,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 118,399 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Victory Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $509,000. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 33,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 4,455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VCTR shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Victory Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Victory Capital in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Victory Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.31.

Victory Capital Company Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

