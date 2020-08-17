VictoryShares Emerging Market Volatility Wtd ETF (NYSEARCA:CEZ) Trading 1% Higher

Shares of VictoryShares Emerging Market Volatility Wtd ETF (NYSEARCA:CEZ) traded up 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.16 and last traded at $24.01, 47,853 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 604% from the average session volume of 6,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.78.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.14.

