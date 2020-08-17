VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a decrease of 17.8% from the April 15th total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 44.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 295,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,068,000 after acquiring an additional 90,077 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 1,990.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 71,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 68,275 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 37.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 158,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,244,000 after purchasing an additional 43,287 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 64.4% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 54,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 21,336 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 322,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,648,000 after purchasing an additional 17,894 shares during the period.

VSMV traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $32.56. 13,020 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,980. VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $23.11 and a 1-year high of $34.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.51.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.026 per share. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 12th.

