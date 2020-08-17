Vidulum (VDL) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $15,988.00

Vidulum (CURRENCY:VDL) traded up 14.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 17th. One Vidulum coin can now be bought for about $0.0187 or 0.00000152 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Vidulum has a total market capitalization of $133,700.38 and approximately $15,988.00 worth of Vidulum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Vidulum has traded up 17.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Vidulum alerts:

Beam (BEAM) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00005023 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002569 BTC.

ZelCash (ZEL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000067 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000049 BTC.

About Vidulum

VDL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 3rd, 2018. Vidulum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,161,625 coins. Vidulum’s official website is vidulum.app. Vidulum’s official Twitter account is @VidulumApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vidulum’s official message board is medium.com/vidulum.

Buying and Selling Vidulum

Vidulum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidulum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vidulum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vidulum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vidulum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vidulum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.