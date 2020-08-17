View Reaches One Day Volume of $333.00 (VIEW)

View (CURRENCY:VIEW) traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 17th. Over the last week, View has traded up 3.8% against the US dollar. View has a total market cap of $298,385.82 and approximately $333.00 worth of View was traded on exchanges in the last day. One View token can now be purchased for $0.0085 or 0.00000070 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002563 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008241 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.71 or 0.00153924 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $225.56 or 0.01855467 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.21 or 0.00190941 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000924 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000239 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00133911 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000167 BTC.

View’s genesis date was September 7th, 2017. View’s total supply is 41,984,400 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,088,298 tokens. View’s official Twitter account is @OfficialViewly and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for View is /r/viewly and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. View’s official website is view.ly. The official message board for View is blog.view.ly.

View can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as View directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire View should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase View using one of the exchanges listed above.

