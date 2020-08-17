Viewtran Group (OTCMKTS:VIEWF) Trading Up 125%

Viewtran Group Inc (OTCMKTS:VIEWF)’s share price was up 125% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.01 and last traded at $0.01, approximately 360 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 4,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.00.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.01.

About Viewtran Group (OTCMKTS:VIEWF)

Viewtran Group, Inc provides supply chain financial services and enterprise solutions for the technology industry in China. It offers software development and technical deployment services; and hardware, software, and technical services. The company was formerly known as Cogo Group, Inc and changed its name to Viewtran Group, Inc in November 2013.

