Viomi Technology Co Ltd – (NASDAQ:VIOT) Short Interest Update

Viomi Technology Co Ltd – (NASDAQ:VIOT) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,300 shares, a decline of 28.4% from the May 31st total of 45,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 186,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viomi Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Viomi Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price target on shares of Viomi Technology in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Viomi Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th.

VIOT stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,602. The firm has a market cap of $436.40 million, a P/E ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Viomi Technology has a 1-year low of $4.20 and a 1-year high of $10.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.95.

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $108.11 million during the quarter. Viomi Technology had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 22.40%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Viomi Technology will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIOT. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in Viomi Technology by 27.0% in the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 31,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 6,726 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Viomi Technology by 142.7% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 52,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 31,100 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Viomi Technology by 53.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 50,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 17,542 shares in the last quarter. New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. increased its stake in Viomi Technology by 2,083.8% in the first quarter. New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. now owns 80,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 77,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Viomi Technology in the first quarter valued at $405,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.57% of the company’s stock.

About Viomi Technology

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising smart water kettles, washing machines, water heaters, and others.

