Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a growth of 18.5% from the April 30th total of 2,700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 13,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Virco Mfg. stock. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 29,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000. Merit Financial Group LLC owned about 0.19% of Virco Mfg. at the end of the most recent reporting period. 20.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:VIRC traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,901. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.29 million, a PE ratio of 47.21 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Virco Mfg. has a 12 month low of $1.82 and a 12 month high of $4.53.

Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $17.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.10 million. Virco Mfg. had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 1.30%. Equities analysts expect that Virco Mfg. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on VIRC shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Virco Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Virco Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th.

Virco Mfg. Corporation engages in the design, production, and distribution of furniture for the commercial and education markets in the United States. It offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever and tablet arm chairs, work surfaces and compact footprints, steel-frame rockers, stools, task and classroom chairs, stack and folding chairs, hard plastic seats, upholstered stack and ergonomic chairs, and plastic stack chairs.

